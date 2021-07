Zagreb: Just before the beginning of the year 2021, i.e. on 29 and 30 December, the tremors of the earthquake in the country's Croatia (Croatia) including the capital Zagreb stunned the people. The earthquake was so strong that apart from Croatia, its impact was felt in neighboring countries Serbia and Bosnia as well. In this, 5 people were killed and many people were injured, while many houses and buildings were badly damaged. In a village named Mesenkani, 40 km from the capital, there was a strange movement in the land since the new year, while a sinkhole suddenly formed in neighboring Borojevici. The sinkhole is about 98 feet in diameter and 49 feet deep. Although sinkholes mean the earth's rupture, over the years the incidence of such land subsidence has been increasing.