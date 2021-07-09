Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Overland Park, KS

Shawnee Mission Faces: Brad and Iris Hardin, dream home design team and Overland Park family of five

By Leah Wankum
shawneemissionpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of planning and designing, Brad and Iris Hardin have built a custom home for their family near downtown Overland Park. Brad, a native of Oak Grove, Missouri, who earned his architecture degree from Kansas State University, met his wife of 13 years, Iris, over spring break in Santa Monica, California. Iris, a Filipino native who grew up in Los Angeles, has a big heart for family and children. That’s why she worked in early childhood education before taking a step back to care for their three children at home.

shawneemissionpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawnee, KS
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Home, KS
Overland Park, KS
Society
State
Missouri State
Overland Park, KS
Lifestyle
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Lake Park#Dream Home#Columbia University#Kansas State University#Filipino#Diode Ventures#Black Veatch#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
Thailand
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy