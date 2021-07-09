Shawnee Mission Faces: Brad and Iris Hardin, dream home design team and Overland Park family of five

After years of planning and designing, Brad and Iris Hardin have built a custom home for their family near downtown Overland Park. Brad, a native of Oak Grove, Missouri, who earned his architecture degree from Kansas State University, met his wife of 13 years, Iris, over spring break in Santa Monica, California. Iris, a Filipino native who grew up in Los Angeles, has a big heart for family and children. That’s why she worked in early childhood education before taking a step back to care for their three children at home.