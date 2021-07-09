Amanda Erickson, John Valley and Christian Rousseau on Bank Robbery Robin Hood Story in No Loss // No Gain [Exclusive Interview]

Heath Ledger he had everything to become a renowned actor in Hollywood. And in his short career, in fact, it was. But his early and tragic departure long haunted the film industry. The Australian actor was just 28 years old when he was found dead in his New York apartment. Among his most famous films are Batman: the Dark Knight, for which he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Brave Heart, Secret in the mountain and his posthumous film The imaginary world of Doctor Parnassus, directed by Terry Gilliam.