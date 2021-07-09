Magic: The Gathering and D&D’s Forgotten Realms Crossover Launches on Magic: The Gathering Arena Today

Hullbreacher has been a thorn in the side of casual and competitive Commander, the format deemed the "most popular" in Magic: The Gathering by Wizards of the Coast's Head Designer for Magic, Mark Rosewater. since its release in December of last year. With its ability to stifle drawn cards and create a mana-producing Treasure token for each card not drawn, it's a card that's been steadily abused with "wheel" effects – or spells or abilities that remove players' hands and have them draw anew. Generally, if Hullbreacher is played at the right time, the game ends there… just not in the way most of the table would like, for the most part. Casual Commander play in Magic: The Gathering has been ravaged by the existence of Hullbreacher in certain public metagames, even if competitive play isn't quite as hit by its presence.