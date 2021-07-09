Magic: The Gathering and D&D’s Forgotten Realms Crossover Launches on Magic: The Gathering Arena Today
Magic: The Gathering crossover with Forgotten Realms. For almost soon to be three decades, Magic: The Gathering collectible card game entertained millions of people both casually and competitively around the world. Now Dungeons & Dragons fans can rejoice as the popular card game issues its crossover set with Forgotten Realms cards with familiar characters, spells, and artifacts.lrmonline.com
Comments / 0