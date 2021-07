Public health. Before spring 2020, I’m not sure most people really understood what public health was. Epidemiology was something that didn’t come up in casual conversation that much. But once COVID-19 was in our daily lexicon, everyone seemed to be armchair epidemiologists, for better and/or worse. People would message me about epidemiology or communicable diseases, and I was honest with them: I’m not an epidemiologist. I didn’t focus on epidemiology, and communicable diseases was not an area I studied much. (My focus was maternal-child health, specifically perinatal health, as well as women’s and children’s cancers).