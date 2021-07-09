Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

COVID-19 sent cybercriminals into overdrive - how to protect your personal finances

By Kelsey Ramirez
fox29.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the onset of COVID-19 and the move to remote work, emerging threats like cybercrime skyrocketed. And the types of cybercrimes also increased: Phishing campaigns increased 11% over the past year while ransomware attacks increased 6%, according to the Verizon Business 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report. Organized crime-like instances of misrepresentation surged by 15 times compared to 2020.

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Theft#Internet Fraud#Idiq#Verizon#Cybercrimes#Reliance#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Public Safetymilwaukeeindependent.com

Data Breaches: Why personal information is so valuable to cybercriminals

Data breaches have become common, and billions of records are stolen worldwide every year. Most of the media coverage of data breaches tends to focus on how the breach happened, how many records were stolen and the financial and legal impact of the incident for organizations and individuals affected by the breach. But what happens to the data that is stolen during these incidents?
Public SafetyThe Mountaineer

Protect yourself against ransomware attacks

Earlier this summer, North Carolinians saw just how troubling a ransomware attack can be as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown wreaked havoc at gas stations across the Southeast. But this wasn’t a one-time thing – ransomware attacks are on the rise. Last year alone, nearly a quarter of the 1,644 data breaches that companies reported to my office were caused by ransomware attacks.
Public SafetyGuard Online

PROFIT FROM IT : Beware New Social Security Scam Involving Texts

It’s quite sad to me how often I seem to have to write about people being defrauded of their hard earned money, often involving a lifetime of hard work and savings. However, with scammers and identity thieves never ending in their creativity and quest to detach you from your stuff, I feel it ever more important to get information out there about the latest schemes.
Public SafetyThe Eagle Times

Fraud Watch: Watch out for common scams

You can be an instant millionaire! Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH) is promising someone, maybe you, $5,000 per week for life. This is not a scam, but the following is a scam. If you receive either a phone call, text message, or email congratulating you on your good luck and the...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

To My Fellow CEOs: Cyber Security is your Business Too!

With each passing year, cyber security challenges have become more complex and more frequent. But along with this, the threat they pose to the business revenue of an organization has become immense. This is even more true in these times when the world is trying to recover from the pandemic....
Small Businesslakenewsonline.com

Protecting your small business from hackers

Every year, businesses become more sophisticated in their efforts to stop hackers from stealing proprietary information. The problem is that hackers become more sophisticated every year, too. Unfortunately, there’s no silver bullet for eliminating the threat of a cyber-attack on your business, but there are a number of ways to...
TechnologyTechRepublic

Personal data compromises up 38%, according to new cybersecurity report

The report parses out data by industry. Overall, healthcare topped the list, followed by financial services and manufacturing and utilities. Cybersecurity has been a prime topic of conversation following a string of attacks on critical U.S. infrastructure including the Colonial Pipeline attack, JBS Foods ransomware incident and others. On Wednesday, Atlas VPN released a report using Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) data, outlining personal data breaches for the first half of 2021.
EconomyForbes

Reduce Your Cyber Risk: How To Ask Your CFO For The Money To Protect Your Organization

Chief financial officer for Proofpoint, Inc. When it comes to reducing cyber risk, CFOs must carefully balance their organizational exposure with total spend. That challenge is readily apparent when assessing security spending and regulatory and compliance environments. As 2020 and 2021 have shown, increased security risks when working remote pose added challenges for chief information security officers (CISOs) and security leads as they advocate for essential expenditures with their CFOs.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cybercriminals customizing malware for attacks on virtual infrastructure

Cyber incidents continue to rise, ransomware accounts for nearly two-thirds of all malware attacks, and more cybercriminals are customizing malware for attacks on virtual infrastructure, Positive Technologies finds. According to the research, the number of attacks increased by 17% compared to Q1 2020, with 77% being targeted attacks, and incidents...
Cell PhonesThe Future of Things

How To Protect Your Personal Information Online

It is easy for one to fall victim to cybercrime in the modern world. Therefore, you ought to ensure you are taking the correct measures to curb his threat—the process of learning how to protect yourself and your private information is easy to understand. Keep reading the article below to...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Be For 2022

The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Worldcryptonews.com

Crypto Exchange Korbit Charged for ‘Excessive Customer Data Collection’

The South Korean crypto exchange Korbit has been hit with a fine over “collecting excessive personal data” from at least one of its customers. According to the news agency Yonhap, the exchange was fined just over USD 4,000 by a government watchdog for ordering a customer who had attempted to activate a dormant account on its platform to upload a photograph of their national ID card.
Credits & LoansPosted by
TheStreet

Unity National Bank Provides Notice Of A Data Privacy Event

HOUSTON, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity National Bank ("Unity") recently announced an incident that may affect the privacy of information related to certain individuals. While Unity is unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of information in relation to incident, Unity is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their information should they feel it is necessary to do so.
EconomyTechCrunch

An insurtech startup exposed thousands of sensitive insurance applications

BackNine might be a company you’re not familiar with, but it might have processed your personal information if you applied for insurance in the past few years. The California-based company builds back-office software to help bigger insurance carriers sell and maintain life and disability insurance policies. It also offers a white-labeled quote web form for smaller or independent financial planners who sell insurance plans through their own websites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy