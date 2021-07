A man has been sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle more than $139,000 out of the country, according to court documents. Ever Carranza, 20, pleaded guilty to international money laundering on Feb. 2. On June 24, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña sentenced Carranza to 12 months and a day to serve in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Carranza is to self surrender on Jan. 3, according to court documents.