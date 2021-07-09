Don’t Expect Rhino In Spider-Man No Way Home | Barside Buzz

Thanks to the recent celebration of the premiere of Black widow, the media were able to speak with Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, who dropped several headlines about the upcoming MCU premieres. Thus, he assured that we will still have to wait a while to know something about Fantastic 4, both at the cast and plot level, although what attracted the most attention were his words about the rumors and leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the long-awaited third solo installment of Spider-Man in the MCU. And Feige It does not seem to be very happy with certain things.