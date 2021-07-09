Don’t Expect Rhino In Spider-Man No Way Home | Barside Buzz
It sounds like we won’t be seeing the appearance of Rhino in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While rumors have become rampant since the announcement of the movie the biggest mystery has been which villains would appear in the film. With the claims that villains like Green Goblin, Electro, Doc Ock, and Vulture making a reappearance in the film, fans started theorizing about other villains that will appear. Recently rumors have the Rhino, played by Paul Giamatti, being added to the list of villains of the film.lrmonline.com
Comments / 0