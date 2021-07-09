Cancel
Politics

Dr Saeed Khan Organizes Restoration of Jupiter Inlet Land and Dune Restoration

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon after he moved to Jupiter Inlet Colony, Dr. Saeed Khan learned that the town owned an ocean-side green space north of the Jupiter Inlet which was overgrown with invasive, non-native plants. To make this area more useable to the residents of the town, Dr. Khan spearheaded a project to restore this area. This resulted in the dune north of the Jupiter Inlet being restored back to its original state after years of being overgrown by invasive plants.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Saeed Khan
