Dr Saeed Khan Organizes Restoration of Jupiter Inlet Land and Dune Restoration

Soon after he moved to Jupiter Inlet Colony, Dr. Saeed Khan learned that the town owned an ocean-side green space north of the Jupiter Inlet which was overgrown with invasive, non-native plants. To make this area more useable to the residents of the town, Dr. Khan spearheaded a project to restore this area. This resulted in the dune north of the Jupiter Inlet being restored back to its original state after years of being overgrown by invasive plants.