The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that registration for the 2021 Main Street ND Summit is now open.

nd.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that registration for the 2021 Main Street ND Summit is now open. This year’s Main Street ND Summit begins the evening of October 11 with a free pre-Summit event and continues Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. at the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo. Both in-person and virtual options are available to those wishing to attend.

www.nd.gov

