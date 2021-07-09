Syreeta Gates and Randall Wilson Elimination Interview for LEGO Masters Season Two [Exclusive Interview]

Jace and Rocky from Comic Boom! chat with writer Andy Schmidt about his current series for DC Comics, The Crime Syndicate. This new version of the classic Earth-3 denizens has been a hit with Rocky from the beginning, but Jace has struggled to find a way to relate. Can this chat with Andy give Jace some insight into what he may have missed. Plus Andy takes us through the original plans for the series and the challenges that came with a format change and reduction in issues. Of course we couldn’t talk about the series without mentions the incredible art from Kieran McKeown. What is really interesting is how Kieran’s artwork inspired and changed the story in subtle ways once Andy saw the designs of a few of the characters. This is a fun chat with tons of behind the scenes tidbits so we hope you will join us.