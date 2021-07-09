Cancel
Syreeta Gates and Randall Wilson Elimination Interview for LEGO Masters Season Two [Exclusive Interview]

By Gig Patta
lrmonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO Masters – Syreeta Gates and Randall Wilson. Even LEGO art creators Syreeta Gates and Randall Wilson were no match for the challenges of season two of Fox’s LEGO Masters. With season two underway, the competition has taken itself into new heights. Quite literally. In its latest episode, the contestants...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – LEGO Masters Season 2 – Randall and Syreeta

Tai Freligh interviews this week’s eliminated LEGO Masters contestants…. Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, season two of LEGO Masters airs every Tuesday (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, bringing imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. Each week, Flickering Myth’s Tai Freligh will be chatting with the eliminated contestants. This week Tai talks with Randall and Syreeta about their time on the show, lessons learned and more about the build that ended their time on the show.
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Valerie Taylor Talks Sharks, Jaws, and Her Life in NatGeo’s Playing With Sharks Doc [Exclusive Interview]

Valerie Taylor is one of the most iconic ocean conservationist filmmakers of the past century. With her husband, Ron Taylor, they made documentaries about sharks and even filmed sequences for films such as Jaws. Now in National Geographic’s Playing With Sharks documentary, the film highlights her rise to fame from starting as a spear fisher to being one of the most world renowned experts on sharks.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

The Crime Syndicate Spotlight with Andy Schmidt: The Comic Source Podcast

Jace and Rocky from Comic Boom! chat with writer Andy Schmidt about his current series for DC Comics, The Crime Syndicate. This new version of the classic Earth-3 denizens has been a hit with Rocky from the beginning, but Jace has struggled to find a way to relate. Can this chat with Andy give Jace some insight into what he may have missed. Plus Andy takes us through the original plans for the series and the challenges that came with a format change and reduction in issues. Of course we couldn’t talk about the series without mentions the incredible art from Kieran McKeown. What is really interesting is how Kieran’s artwork inspired and changed the story in subtle ways once Andy saw the designs of a few of the characters. This is a fun chat with tons of behind the scenes tidbits so we hope you will join us.
TV & Videoslrmonline.com

Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid Talk Fun and Camaraderie in Starz’s Run the World [Exclusive Interview]

Run the World – Andrea Bordeaux, Corbin Reid and Bresha Webb. The future is female and their future is bright. In one of the surprise hits for Starz, Run the World is one of the few series that feature black female voices on screen. The series revolve around the friendship and personal issues of four working women starring Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, and Andrea Bordeaux.
Movieslrmonline.com

Jonathan Keijser on Inspirational Syrian Refugee Story in Peace By Chocolate | Tribeca 2021 [Exclusive Interview]

With the refugee crisis in Syria for the past decade, many countries unwilling to assist these people due to certain biasness, economics, and fear of terrorism. Canada opened their borders to welcome Syrian refugees, in which it started with hesitation. However, one family arrived to Canada and managed to replicate their formula of Syrian chocolate into a successful national business in the narrative true story in Peace By Chocolate by director Jonathan Keijser.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Loki Season 2 Confirmed In Season 1 Finale [No SPOILERS]

Loki will return in Season 2! Yup, a title card in the credits of the finale confirmed as many suspected that Loki Season 2 was happening. I won’t touch on any spoilers for the finale here so have no fear. It was long rumored and teased that Loki would be...
Entertainmentciviccentertv.com

“The Splash” Exclusive Interview: Randi Langan and Nikki Ramai

WWJ News Radio 950 Weekday Midday Anchor and Splash Host, Brooke Allen, sits down with Obsessed Luxury Co-Owners, Randi Langan and Nikki Ramai to talk about their special boutique line!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCen…. Visit our website for more information on...
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Enters a Bar in the Deep West

Todays' #jokeoftheday is about a young man from the old days of the west. He went in search of a job at a saloon, and after getting the job, the owner gave him a warning he didn't see coming. A young man from the old days of the American west...

