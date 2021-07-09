Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This Week in Gaming: The Non-Pro Switch OLED, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, and GTA 6

By Rachel Kaser
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe games industry’s news this week has been somewhat polarizing. We’re getting a new Nintendo Switch… but not the one we thought we were getting. Ubisoft’s working on a new Assassin’s Creed game… but it’s a live service evolving world game unlike the previous single-player titles. Even the rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto being in development are of the “good news and bad news” variety.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Party Games#Oled#Lan#The Vanilla Switch#Psvr#Bloomberg#Warzone#Ubisoft Montreal#Ac#Rockstar#Grand Theft Auto Online#Red Dead Redemption#Red Dead Online#Oculus Rift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
News Break
SONY
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Assassin's Creed Infinity can only mean a better, more open future for the series

It's ironic that the first thing that murderously springs to mind when I think about Assassin's Creed Infinity is the fateful day in mid 2011, when the music in my Assassin's Creed 2 save just… stopped. The cities of Venice and Florence were empty by this point; pillaged of missions and feathers, and entirely stripped of chests. The Platinum had been earned so long ago it was probably gathering digital dust somewhere in the depths of a fully upgraded Monteriggioni. Ezio, it seems, was finally done. But, not to be too much of a double hidden blade wielding toddler, I wasn't. I still wanted to be there, to soak in the atmosphere of Renaissance Italy, even if this particular catastrophic Jesper Kyd stopping bug was perhaps more than a gentle nudge to tell me to head outside.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Ubisoft confirms "Assassin's Creed Infinity," amid changes at company

The next "Assassin's Creed" is codenamed "Assassin's Creed Infinity" and will be jointly produced by Ubisoft's large Montreal and Quebec studios, the company confirmed Wednesday. Why it matters: "Assassin's Creed" is Ubisoft's biggest series, but its future has been complicated by workplace problems and the company's plan to pursue new...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Assassin’s Creed Infinity could give Ubisoft its Fortnite

It’s no secret that Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s big franchise, with main-series releases dropping every couple of years and spin-offs arriving just as often (until recently, at least). Ubisoft, it seems, wants to take things to the next level and turn Assassin’s Creed into a live service, constantly evolving game. According to a new report today, this new live service Assassin’s Creed game will be called Assassin’s Creed Infinity.
Video GamesComicBook

Assassin's Creed Infinity Live-Service Project Reportedly in the Works

As if the world and scope of Assassin's Creed Valhalla were not big enough, Ubisoft is reportedly working on what is known internally as Assassin's Creed Infinity, a huge live-service game project years away from releasing that will evolve over time and feature multiple historical settings. Additionally, the two Assassin's Creed development teams in Montreal and Quebec will reportedly both work on Assassin's Creed Infinity. The idea seems to be taking a cue from the likes of highly successful live-service games like Fortnite or GTA Online to initially release and then continuously add major updates and dramatically change in-game content.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, GTA V and more, in Weekend Sale on PS Store

Like last weekend, Sony is also currently launching a series of Weekend Sales on the PS Store, so if we don’t have enough or are not convinced by the current free games, we can always make use of these offers . In them we find great and veteran Rockstar games, such as the everlasting GTA V O Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as others from publishers such as 2K Games O Ubisoft, and what is better, many of them with a version for PS5 also with a discount.
gamingideology.com

Assassin’s Creed Infinity Live Online Game Service Connects Individual Games With Different Feel And Setting – Report

Ubisoft is working on Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a live online game service for their popular franchise, according to rumors circulating online. As reported on Bloomberg by the reliable Jason Schreier, the European publisher is currently working on a huge online platform that will evolve over time and connect games with different settings. According to a Ubisoft spokeswoman, the new service will exceed the expectations of fans who have asked for a more cohesive approach.
Video GamesComicBook

Assassin's Creed Infinity Officially Announced, First Details Revealed

Following a report earlier today, Ubisoft has officially confirmed the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is reportedly a giant live-service game platform that will feature multiple settings. While those reported details were not explicitly confirmed, some of them were implied, and it has been officially confirmed by the company that the Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec teams will, in fact, work together on the project. It's also worth noting that Assassin's Creed Infinity is only the codename for the project and that no exact timeline on when it might come out has been shared.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Assassin's Creed Infinity' In Development, Will Take Inspiration From 'GTA V' And 'Fortnite'

Ubisoft is working on a massive new online Assassin's Creed experience that aims to replicate the success of titles like Grand Theft Auto Online, according to a new report. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier writes that Ubisoft is developing a new Assassin's Creed project under the code name Assassin's Creed Infinity, with the main idea behind the project being the creation of a "massive online platform that evolves over time".
Video GamesKotaku

Assassin's Creed Infinity Unveiled Immediately After It Gets Leaked

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series will be a live service game. Shortly thereafter, Ubisoft confirmed the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed project. Known by the codename Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the new project will be a collaborative effort between Ubisoft’s Montreal and...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Assassin’s Creed Infinity in Early Development, Rumored to be an Evolving Online Platform with Multiple Settings

Ubisoft has announced a new Assassin’s Creed project is in the early stages of development. Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a collaborative project between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, but further details were not revealed by the publisher. The post was a response to a Bloomberg report about the upcoming game, acknowledging its existence without saying more officially. However, Bloomberg reports the project will be an evolving online platform with multiple historical settings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy