This Week in Gaming: The Non-Pro Switch OLED, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, and GTA 6
The games industry’s news this week has been somewhat polarizing. We’re getting a new Nintendo Switch… but not the one we thought we were getting. Ubisoft’s working on a new Assassin’s Creed game… but it’s a live service evolving world game unlike the previous single-player titles. Even the rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto being in development are of the “good news and bad news” variety.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0