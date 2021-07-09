This Week in Gaming: The Non-Pro Switch OLED, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, and GTA 6

It's ironic that the first thing that murderously springs to mind when I think about Assassin's Creed Infinity is the fateful day in mid 2011, when the music in my Assassin's Creed 2 save just… stopped. The cities of Venice and Florence were empty by this point; pillaged of missions and feathers, and entirely stripped of chests. The Platinum had been earned so long ago it was probably gathering digital dust somewhere in the depths of a fully upgraded Monteriggioni. Ezio, it seems, was finally done. But, not to be too much of a double hidden blade wielding toddler, I wasn't. I still wanted to be there, to soak in the atmosphere of Renaissance Italy, even if this particular catastrophic Jesper Kyd stopping bug was perhaps more than a gentle nudge to tell me to head outside.