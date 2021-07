College Visits. Testing. Applications. We get it—it’s a LOT. But the most confusing part of the whole college process just might be paying for it. In an ideal world, we could just cut a big check from our savings account and be done with it. But the reality is that almost all of us need help, whether that means scholarships, grants, federal loans, or private loans—or some combination of all of the above. So how do we put all the pieces together?