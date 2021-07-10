Cancel
Military

Marines Train With Handheld Swarming Drones That Can Also Be Fired From 40mm Grenade Launchers

By Brett Tingley
thedrive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImages shared online show Marines conducting training exercises with the Drone40, a tiny quadcopter that can carry a wide variety of payloads. Images shared online by the United States Marine Corps this week show Marines conducting training exercises with the Drone40, a miniaturized, low-cost, expendable drone that can be deployed by hand or launched from a 40mm grenade launcher. While other nations have deployed the Drone40 in overseas operations, this is the first time U.S. troops have been seen training with the versatile, potentially game-changing unmanned systems, which can carry a wide variety of payloads, including various sensors or small high-explosive warheads.

