Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Former NHL defenseman Bryan 'œBugsy' Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Friday that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of his death Thursday from a member of Watson's family. A Pittsburgh Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at his home in St. Michaels, Maryland. The cause of death was not revealed.

