The Montréal Canadiens just completed their most successful season in more than two decades. Their magical playoff run ended with Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Afterward, the Habs and Bolts engaged in the time-honoured playoff tradition and concluded a hard-fought series with a handshake line. Although on the wrong end of the game and ultimately the Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens nevertheless lost with dignity and grace.