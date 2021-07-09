Cancel
History-Making NFL Coach Lori Locust Talks Diversity in Sports

By Alexandra Carter
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode two of Adweek’s newest series, The Most Powerful Women in Sports features Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, who’s entering her third season with the Bucs. Locust was thrust into the spotlight in 2021 when she and the Bucs’ assistant strength and conditioning coach made history by becoming the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl. Locust, who says she looks forward to the day when she’s referred to simply as a “coach” rather than “female coach,” spoke with Adweek chief content officer Lisa Granatstein about her lifelong affinity for football and why there’s still more work to be done when it comes to diversity in sports.

