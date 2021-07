If there is any weakness to be exploited in Novak Djokovic’s arsenal, his procession into Wimbledon’s quarter-finals failed to offer a single glimpse. That might usually be the result of the defending champion’s relentless pursuit of perfection, but on this occasion, his opponent simply lacked the flair or firepower to provide any scrutiny. This was a waltz from the first to the last that rarely amounted to more than a warm-up, and that should not be taken so much as a slight against Garin, the No 17 seed playing the first fourth-round grand slam match, but as further evidence...