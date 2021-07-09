School wins legal battle to give electric shocks to disabled children to “correct” their behavior
For about half a century, the infamous Massachusetts school for the developmentally disabled has maintained its image of being one of the most controversial schools in the US. The school has been giving electric shocks to its students as “treatment” for several years. And now, a court says it is absolutely fine for the school to continue doing this. In the month of March last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the school’s use of electric shock-inducing devices and stated that “they present an unreasonable and substantial risk of illness or injury.”chattanoogadailynews.com
