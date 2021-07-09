LaChanze To Star In Broadway Opening Of Alice Childress' 'Trouble In Mind'

As familiar as she is with singing in “A Capitol Fourth,” Laura Osnes knows that this year's event will be different. Twice a veteran of the holiday concert, the Broadway star makes it three times by appearing again in the PBS special's 41st annual edition Sunday. As with last year's show, the traditional gathering on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is out because of the coronavirus pandemic – but other locations in and around Washington, D.C., are being used for pre-taped performances introduced by returning host Vanessa Williams.