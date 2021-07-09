Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

LaChanze To Star In Broadway Opening Of Alice Childress' 'Trouble In Mind'

By Antonio Ferme
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoundabout Theatre Company announced that LaChanze will star in the Broadway premiere of Alice Childress’ “Trouble in Mind” this fall. LaChanze, a founding member of Black Theatre United, returns to Broadway following her 2019 performance as the Ghost of Christmas Present in “A Christmas Carol.” She also starred in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” in 2018, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for best performance by a leading actress in a musical.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Childress
Person
Nona Hendryx
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Lachanze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Black Theatre United#Variety Broadway Review#American Airlines Theatre#The Refocus Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Broadway star returns to host 'Capitol Fourth'

As familiar as she is with singing in “A Capitol Fourth,” Laura Osnes knows that this year's event will be different. Twice a veteran of the holiday concert, the Broadway star makes it three times by appearing again in the PBS special's 41st annual edition Sunday. As with last year's show, the traditional gathering on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is out because of the coronavirus pandemic – but other locations in and around Washington, D.C., are being used for pre-taped performances introduced by returning host Vanessa Williams.
Theater & DancePosted by
UPI News

'Company' to open on Broadway in December

July 6 (UPI) -- Company will return to Broadway later this year. Producers confirmed Tuesday that the show's opening night has been moved up to December. The revival of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical will begin previews Nov. 15 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre and officially open Dec. 9.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Waitress' to return to Broadway with Sara Bareilles as star

July 7 (UPI) -- Waitress will return to Broadway in the fall. Producers announced Wednesday that the Sara Bareilles musical will have a limited engagement on Broadway that opens in September. The musical will open Sept. 2 at Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York and run through Jan. 9. Bareilles...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Broadway star White to perform at Feinstein’s

Lillias White has been toying with the idea of a solo studio album for 20 years. It’s finally a reality as “Get Yourself Some Happy” will be released July 23. White will perform concerts at 7:30 p.m. July 9-10 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. White, who...
MoviesEW.com

Waitress to open up (again) on Broadway starring Sara Bareilles

It once seemed Broadway's return might be a pie in the sky dream, but now that the Great White Way is opening up, Waitress is ready to return too. On Wednesday, producers announced the musical, which previously ended its nearly four-year Broadway run in Jan. 2020, will return to the stage for a limited engagement. Waitress composer Sara Bareilles will also return to portray the lead role of Jenna.
Moviesbroadwaynews.com

Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones to star in ‘Clyde’s’ on Broadway

Emmy Award winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones have been cast in the Broadway premiere of “Clyde’s.”. The Lynn Nottage play will also feature Rez Salazar (“Sweat”) and Kara Young (“Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven”). The play, directed by Kate Whoriskey, begins previews Nov. 3 at the Helen Hayes Theater.
Movieslaconiadailysun.com

Roush Review: Sing Along With ‘Schmigadoon!’

Love musicals? Hate them? Schmigadoon! hears you. Though obviously aimed at those with an affinity for perky song-and-dance parodies, this jubilant and wonderfully clever six-part series for Apple TV+ also empathizes with a malcontent like Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), a spiritually tone-deaf surgeon. He’s horrified to have stumbled into the magical title land—a nod to Brigadoon—while on a camping trip to heal his relationship with fellow doctor Melissa (Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong). They’re instantly greeted with an upbeat production number that’s like “Oklahoma!” on helium, as the gleeful residents describe a village “where it’s warm and safe as a new cocoon, and our hearts all glow like a harvest moon.”
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Jennifer Lopez set to produce and star in Broadway production for TV

Jennifer Lopez is going Broadway. JLo has reportedly partnered with Oracle scion and Hollywood producer David Ellison’s production outfit, Skydance, to develop musical projects for TV and film. The musicals will be based on the Concord Theatricals library, which includes the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s famed musicals...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

What to Watch: July 15

2021 Jimmy Awards This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, 20 scholarships are set to be awarded at this year’s show. Broadway Teachers Workshop Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Menken, Joe...
Moviesdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Broadway stars parody Golden Age musicals in ‘Schmigadoon’ on Apple TV+

With the extended shutdown of theaters during the past sixteen months of the pandemic, many favorites of the Broadway stage have crossed over to the big and small screens. Making its global debut on Apple TV+, Schmigadoon! is one such production with a star-studded cast and a hilarious self-referencing theme.
Roanoke, VAtheroanokestar.com

Broadway Star to Direct Million Dollar Quartet at Mill Mountain Theatre

For the first time since the Sound of Music in December 2019, MainStage Musicals are back at Mill Mountain Theatre. Roanoke’s professional regional theatre is kicking off its 2021 Trinkle MainStage series with the “rockin’” story of America’s rock’n’roll icons. Million Dollar Quartet is the smash-hit musical inspired by the...
Aspen, COaspensojo.com

A Q&A with Tony Award–Nominated Broadway Star Beth Malone

Aspen Sojourner: Where were you when Broadway went dark in March 2020?. We were in the middle of The Unsinkable Molly Brown Off-Broadway—we had opened about two weeks before and been nominated for a number of awards. The show closed on a Thursday night, and by Saturday my wife and I were hiking up Snowmass to go to Gwyn’s. We used to work there, as did all of our friends, so we skinned up and saw George and Gwyn and had a beer out on the deck with them.
MoviesEmpire

Anna Kendrick Starring In New Thriller Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick has shown she can handle drama in the past alongside her comic chops, and she's diving into psychological thriller territory with Alice, Darling. Mary Nighy is directing the new film, which has a script by Alanna Francis. The film focuses on Alice (Kendrick), who is behaving strangely, keeping secrets about her mercurial boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends take a girl’s trip out of town, all secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives unannounced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy