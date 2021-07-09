Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine to be required for MercyOne staff

By Michaela Ramm
thegazette.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff at MercyOne facilities across Iowa will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by this fall, diverging from other local hospitals when it comes to mandating shots for employees. Employees, contractors and anyone conducting businesses in certain MercyOne health care facilities will be required to be vaccinated against the...

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19#Mercyone Dubuque#Mercyone Western#Trinity Health#Catholic#The Detroit Free Press#Mercy Iowa City#Uihc#Mercy Medical Center#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Atlanta, GAdailycitizen.news

In Other News: What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?; Atlanta schools to require masks for all students, staff

It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm. COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re exposed to it after vaccination, your immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it. In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick. If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are very good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated. Most people with breakthrough infections experience mild illness, said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
CollegesPosted by
FOX2Now

University of Illinois system now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff; follows student mandate set last month

The University of Illinois system announced Wednesday it will require all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for the Fall 2021 semester. The school system posted the update on their website and said COVID-19 vaccines will be required for staff at all three universities in the system; Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. The statement said, in part, “…the University of Illinois System is requiring that faculty and staff at all three universities (Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield) receive a complete course of COVID-19 vaccines before the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester, if they are able to do so. For employees covered by a union contract, guidance will be implemented through the applicable collective bargaining processes.”
Public HealthSentinel

Public health officials conceal hospital infection outbreaks

Public health officials struggle with telling the truth. They seem to think people don’t deserve to know. At the beginning of COVID-19, they told us we didn’t need masks instead of admitting there was a mask shortage. Last week, health officials announced outbreaks of a hospital infection that’s highly contagious...
Baton Rouge, LAhoumatimes.com

LSU, UL System will not mandate Covid-19 vaccines

BATON ROUGE– Although state health officials have approved student vaccine mandates at four private colleges, LSU and the University of Louisiana System do not plan to seek a similar mandate until federal regulators fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines now being distributed. Federal approval is unlikely to come until well after...
Health Serviceshomecaremag.com

AHCA/NCAL Urges Vaccinations of Long-Term Care Staff

CARY, N.C. (July 29, 2021)—The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and other long term care facilities across the country, released the following policy statement regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for those working in long-term care facilities:. America’s nursing homes, assisted...
Public Healthheraldcourier.com

Ballad weighs vaccination mandate for employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health officials are reviewing their employee vaccination policy in the wake of widespread calls for all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Ballad has allowed its employees to choose whether to take one of the three commercially available vaccines against COVID-19 since they first became available last December. To date, about 63% of all Ballad employees are fully vaccinated — compared to 37% of the region’s population.
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday there were 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths since Thursday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,224,500 cases since the pandemic began and 27,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
New York City, NYthelcn.com

Health officials hope to ease concerns for those wary of COVID vaccine

New York doctors and health care workers want people with questions about the COVID vaccine to do one thing: Ask. No vaccine-related question is silly or unacceptable, infectious disease experts said Tuesday, citing common concerns about the one- or two-dose vaccine to protect against coronavirus COVID-19. “If you have questions,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy