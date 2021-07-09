Cancel
Winnebago County, IL

Attorney General Raoul And Winnebago County State’s Attorney Hanley File Lawsuit Over Chemical Factory Fire

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley today filed a lawsuit against Chemtool Inc. (Chemtool) over a massive June 14 fire at its facility in Rockton, Illinois. The six-alarm fire burned for several days, caused explosions and prompted evacuations. Raoul and Hanley allege that the fire and efforts to control the fire resulted in smoke, particulate matter and unknown quantities of other contaminants being released into the environment.

Kwame Raoul
