A man has been arrested after allegedly abducting his toddler son and killing the boy’s mother

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 7 days ago
Police discovered the body after the victim’s sister asked authorities to do a welfare check on her sibling when she could not establish contact. The officers found the 43-year-old woman, but her 2-year-old son was nowhere to be found. While authorities have not confirmed how the woman was killed, family members say she was fatally shot. She was the mother of seven children.

