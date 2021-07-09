50 New Geocaches Being Released by MI DNR for Enthusiasts to Find
Geocaching is a really fun way to spend the afternoon. For those that are unfamiliar with geocaching, it is actually really simple. It is basically a treasure hunt using GPS technology. I've done this quite a bit in previous summers with my daughter. You never know what you'll find or the information you will learn while doing it. The hunt for the item itself is almost always more fun than the actual "treasure." Just getting out and searching is the fun part.club937.com
