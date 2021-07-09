Cancel
Pontiac, MI

DDG's 2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Pontiac, Mich.-made rapper DDG is running rampant in a blaze of glory right now. In June, he confirmed on Twitter that he went platinum for the summer-ready remix of “Moonwalking in Calabasas” with Blueface, defeated TikTok personality Nate Wyatt in a boxing match for Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms, quit his highly successful days of being a Youtube vlogger, and was voted into the 2021 XXL Freshman Class as the 10th spot winner all in the same week.

