What to be excited about from Tottenham training under Nuno Santo

By Aaron Coe
Cover picture for the articleTottenham has released some videos of their first training sessions under Nuno Espirito Santo and you can see from the session how Spurs will be different. Last season we got lots of videos of Tottenham Hotspur players at practice and they often were playing games. Those games included basketball, cricket, and football table tennis among other things. We rarely saw what we have already started to see from the team under new Head Coach Santo, the team playing football. Even more importantly, it is physical football.

