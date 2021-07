PG&E has started a new grant program to help fund shelters during extreme weather events. Their Resilience Hubs Grant Program will award $400,000 annually over five years to help communities create a physical space or set of resources that supports community resilience. Grants will be awarded at $25,000 and $100,000 levels and applications can only be submitted by a governmental organization such as a tribal government, an educational institution or a nonprofit. Once up and running, the facilities will be open as a community resource year round. Applications must be submitted by August 31st and PG&E will announce the grant winners in the fall.