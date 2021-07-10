Executive of the Week: Columbia Records Senior VP Marketing Jay Schumer
"Get fans invested in the artist, release great music and find every possible way to expose it to new audiences." Tyler, The Creator’s sixth album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, was a smash hit upon its release: 169,000 equivalent album units, the single week highest of his career; a second straight No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and sixth straight top five; and a promotional campaign that included a performance at the BET Awards and several well-received music videos.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0