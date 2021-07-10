Executive of the Week: Columbia Records Senior VP Marketing Jay Schumer

Daytime vet Ted King is making his debut on a CBS soap for the first time when he joins the cast of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL on Friday, July 30, in the role of Jack Finnegan. Up to this point, the actor only had ABC soaps on his resume, playing Danny on LOVING and THE CITY, Luis and Lorenzo on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and Tomas on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. And it turns out daytime came calling at just the right time!