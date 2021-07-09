Cancel
Vacaville, CA

Ex-Vacaville High, Solano College star Kayla Somonton to play volleyball for Simpson University

By The Reporter
Vacaville Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKayla Somontan of Solano Community College has signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Simpson University in Redding. The Vacaville High graduate was named first-team all-conference as a setter in her first season at Solano College in 2019. She was also an all-academic student-athlete in both 2019 and 2020 with a 3.5 GPA. She moves on with the completion of her associate’s degree from Solano in liberal studies to major in biology at Simpson.

