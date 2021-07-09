Ripley man charged after threatening to kill another

RIPLEY — A town resident is facing second-degree menacing charges after allegedly putting the gun to the head of another person. Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies report they received a complaint from a victim who stated they had been threatened by another subject Tuesday. After a further investigation was completed, it was alleged that Isiah Fuentes, 22, displayed what appeared to be handgun, then put the gun to the head of the victim and threatened to kill the victim.