Try Out These Tinted Sunglasses This Summer

 7 days ago
A good pair of sunglasses are transformative—they hold the power to instantly elevate any outfit. After so much time spent indoors, this summer calls for new shades to sport while out and about. While there are countless covetable pairs on the market, summer 2021 runways whetted our palettes for the return of tinted sunglasses. The trend references the early 2000s, but in 2021 houses like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Burberry, Tom Ford, and Ports 1961 are taking a modern approach to tinted frames. They’ve reimagined the style in sporty, monochromatic wraparound iterations, and by way of thick acetate frames that coolly contrast with the translucent lenses.

