The Jefferson County Health Center will be opening a new clinic in Richland. The opening of the clinic is scheduled for August 2nd and will be located at 107 West Harrison Street. General healthcare services will be offered which includes vaccinations, sports physicals, family health, men’s and women’s health, pediatric medicine and treatment for injury or illness. This will be the first clinic outside of Fairfield for JCHC. Tina C. Main will serve as the primary healthcare provider at the Richland clinic. Hours for the clinic vary by day but will be closed over the noon hour. An open house will be scheduled in mid-August to view the new facility and meet the clinic staff.