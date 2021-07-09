Flash Flood Warning issued for Independence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 05:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 521 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with the most rainfall in the western half of the county. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Vernon, Rend Lake Area, Ina, Waltonville, Bonnie, Belle Rive and Nason. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR