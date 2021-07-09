Cancel
Independence County, AR

Flash Flood Warning issued for Independence by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Independence FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL INDEPENDENCE COUNTY At 309 PM CDT, Widespread rain has come to an end across the warned area but flash flooding may still occur through 345 PM CDT. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Batesville, Newark, Oil Trough, Magness, Moorefield, Salado, Southside in Independence County, Sulphur Rock, Rosie, Huff, Desha, Hutchinson, Gainesboro, Locust Grove and Thida. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Jefferson County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 05:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 521 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen, with the most rainfall in the western half of the county. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Vernon, Rend Lake Area, Ina, Waltonville, Bonnie, Belle Rive and Nason. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Jefferson County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1124 AM CDT, At 9:50 AM, the Jefferson County Emergency Manager reported no additional flooding, however, waters in and around the county were still flowing and nearly full. At 11:20 AM, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain and moving into and through parts of the warned area. Localized additional heavy rainfall amounts remain possible in the warned area, so the flash flooding threat continues. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Vernon, Woodlawn, Bluford and Dix. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chautauqua County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chautauqua FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 417 PM EDT, The heavy rainfall has moved out of the warned area. Reports of 2 and 3 inches of rain has fallen, with isolated areas up to 4 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mayville, Long Point State Park, Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, Gerry, Ellington, Sherman, Sinclairville, Cherry Creek, Bemus Point, Ellery Center, Stow, Dewittville, Stedman Corners and Kennedy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 0.90 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include the headwaters of the Paria River including Bull Valley Gorge and Willis Creek FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Safford Regional Airport, Pima and Central. This includes the following highways Route 70 between mile markers 326 and 332. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 547 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads to Badlands National Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thunder Valley, Kyle North Route Housing, Kyle, Rockyford and Lonesome Valley. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Safford Regional Airport, Pima and Central. This includes the following highways Route 70 between mile markers 326 and 332. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 301 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Kansas Settlement. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continued across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include East Verde Estates. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 258 and 262. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 547 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads to Badlands National Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thunder Valley, Kyle North Route Housing, Kyle, Rockyford and Lonesome Valley. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chiricahua National Monument. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mercer County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mercer; Venango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MERCER AND WEST CENTRAL VENANGO COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermitage, Sharon, Franklin, Sharpsville, Greenville, Sugarcreek, Farrell, Mercer, Stoneboro, West Middlesex, Polk, Sandy Lake, Clark, Wheatland, Fredonia, Cooperstown, Jackson Center, Utica, New Lebanon and Sheakleyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 21:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 902 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Estrella, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 21:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 902 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Estrella, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 949 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye and Litchfield Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 924 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Surprise and Vistancia. This includes the following highways AZ Route 303 between mile markers 125 and 134. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 15 and 24. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mercer County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mercer; Venango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MERCER AND WEST CENTRAL VENANGO COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT, HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hermitage, Sharon, Franklin, Sharpsville, Greenville, Sugarcreek, Farrell, Mercer, Stoneboro, West Middlesex, Polk, Sandy Lake, Clark, Wheatland, Fredonia, Cooperstown, Jackson Center, Utica, New Lebanon and Sheakleyville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 21:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 00:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 924 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Surprise and Vistancia. This includes the following highways AZ Route 303 between mile markers 125 and 134. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 15 and 24. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

