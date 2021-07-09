Flash Flood Warning issued for Independence by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Independence FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL INDEPENDENCE COUNTY At 309 PM CDT, Widespread rain has come to an end across the warned area but flash flooding may still occur through 345 PM CDT. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Batesville, Newark, Oil Trough, Magness, Moorefield, Salado, Southside in Independence County, Sulphur Rock, Rosie, Huff, Desha, Hutchinson, Gainesboro, Locust Grove and Thida. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
