Founder of Omaha sports club accused of skimming $400K

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The founder of the Omaha Sports Academy took almost $400,000 from the organization for personal use, according to prosecutors.

Bob Franzese, 48, was charged Thursday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said investigators believe Franzese used the money for gambling, The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Franzese turned himself in Wednesday at the Douglas County Jail. He was granted $25,000 bail on Thursday and was no longer listed in the jail census Thursday night.

Subpoenas showed Franzese made 32 deposits into two bank accounts that accounted for the missing money, prosecutors said.

Franzese founded the sports academy in 2007 and was its co-owner and general manager until he was removed in April.

Franzese’s attorney Mark Foxhall, said Franzese was being treated for addiction, anxiety and depression.