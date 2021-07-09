This Week in Wealth Management Deals
This week's deals included a Captrust and Wealth Enhancement Group return, a HUB International acquisition and a new RIA started by former Merrill advisors. One of the largest RIA acquirers, Captrust, acquired Nachman Norwood & Parrott Wealth Management and gained $2.1 billion in AUM, along with a team of 17 financial professionals. TA Associates-backed Wealth Enhancement Group bought Oakwood Capital Management. The purchase adds $1.04 billion in client assets to its AUM and doubles down on WEG’s presence in the Southern California area.www.wealthmanagement.com
