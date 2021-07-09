City of Burien reopening buildings, restarting services beginning Tuesday, July 13

The City of Burien announced that it will be reopening government buildings and restarting services beginning Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Many services will continue to be available online.

City staff are working on a plan to support City Council, board, and commission meetings that accommodate both in person and virtual attendance, with a goal of launching a new hybrid approach to public meetings by Sept. 20, 2021.

Following is a list of new hours for buildings and services:

New Building Hours

The following buildings will partially re-open to the public. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks inside buildings. City staff will be required to wear a mask in lobbies and at front desk service counters but may take off masks in private offices if they are fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final vaccine in the series.

Burien City Hall

Closed Mondays

Tuesday: 1–4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 1–4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Permit Center (Burien City Hall)

On July 13, in-person permit center hours will return. Individuals can still apply for permits online at burienwa.gov/permits.

Closed Mondays

Tuesday: 1–4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 1–4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 1–4:30 p.m.

Friday: 1–4:30 p.m.

Burien Community Center

In-person fitness and recreation programs are returning. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated must always wear masks inside buildings. Those who are fully vaccinated may remove face coverings within classrooms while participating in activities but must replace masks outside of classrooms and in community spaces. City staff will be required to wear a mask in lobbies and at front desk service counters but may take off masks in private offices if they are fully vaccinated. Masks are required for all youth and childcare programs.

The Burien Community Center will re-open to the public during limited hours:

Monday: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 4:00–6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 4:00–6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 4–6:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 4–6:30 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 3–4:30 p.m.

Phone hours are Monday–Thursday 10:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m. and Friday 10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Room and picnic shelter rentals are now available.

Moshier Art Center

In-person art programs are returning, with capacity limits and safety protocols in place. Moshier Art Center will re-open to the public during limited hours: Monday–Thursday 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Masks are required inside the building, in community spaces, and in youth and childcare programs.

Public Meetings

City staff are working on a plan to support City Council, board, and commission meetings that accommodate both in person and virtual attendance. The goal is to launch this new hybrid approach to public meetings by September 20, 2021.