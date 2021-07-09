Connecticut Firm Ordered to Pay $1.5M for Defrauding Clients
A federal court delivered its final judgment earlier this week against a Connecticut-based investment advisory and broker/dealer, Westport Capital Markets, and its owner, Christopher E. McClure, who was ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in combined penalties and disgorgement. The judgment follows a verdict last March that found McClure and his firm defrauded clients by making unauthorized securities purchases and enriching himself through additional fees.www.wealthmanagement.com
Comments / 0