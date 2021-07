On the evening of July 2, 2021, Lee T Wolff of Lady Lake FL passed away at the age of 81. Lee was born July 11, 1939, to Roy and Joyce Wolff, the first of four children. Known as Mr. Wolff to hundreds of school children in Lake County, Lee was a teacher for 30 plus years. He taught for a short time in Miami, Fl and then moved to Lake County in 1970. He taught at Leesburg Middle School East and Fruitland Park Elementary.