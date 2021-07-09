Cancel
Margo Price Sings 'Hey Child' With Allison Russell, Adia Victoria on 'Colbert'

Cover picture for the articleMargo Price has announced the release of a new EP. Live From the Other Side is a collection of three live performances, including a pair of collaborations with four of Price’s favorite artists: Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, the Suffers singer Kam Franklin, and Kyshona Armstrong. The all-star ensemble’s rendition of “Hey Child,” a track off Price’s That’s How Rumors Get Started album, premiered Friday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

