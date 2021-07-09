Cancel
Lima, OH

Appeal filed against judge's ruling in Elizabeth Hardesty's candidacy for Lima Mayor

By Sartaj Singh
hometownstations.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn appeal has been filed to the 3rd District Court of Appeals in Allen County against a judge's decision on a mayoral candidate's residency. Before the primary election, Alice Donahue and Bart Mills filed a civil lawsuit against mayoral candidate Elizabeth Hardesty and the Allen County Board of Elections saying the board abused their power when they voted to uphold her residency, in turn allowing her to run for mayor.

