Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Miss Cambridge Pierre competing for Miss Massachusetts 2021

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition will be held at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester on July 16 with finals July 17 at 7 p.m. each night. Among the 23 contestants vying to be the 81st Miss Massachusetts is Elizabeth Pierre, a 2015 graduate of Prospect Hill Academy Charter School and 2019 graduate of Syracuse University where she majored in Human Development and Family Science. Pierre will begin graduate school at Boston College in the fall.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
City
Malden, MA
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss America#College Education#Boston College#Syracuse University#Social Impact Initiative#The People S Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy