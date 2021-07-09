Miss Cambridge Pierre competing for Miss Massachusetts 2021

The 2021 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition will be held at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester on July 16 with finals July 17 at 7 p.m. each night. Among the 23 contestants vying to be the 81st Miss Massachusetts is Elizabeth Pierre, a 2015 graduate of Prospect Hill Academy Charter School and 2019 graduate of Syracuse University where she majored in Human Development and Family Science. Pierre will begin graduate school at Boston College in the fall.