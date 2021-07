Having hardwood or marble floors is a beautiful addition to any home, but they come with some added responsibility. You’ve got to put in extra work to avoid stains and use furniture sliders to keep heavy pieces of furniture from leaving scuffs, scratches and skid marks. Coffee tables, side tables with storage and especially heavy pieces like sectionals have hard, pointy feet that can leave behind a mark with even the slightest movement. Adding in small, sticky furniture sliders not only protects your floors, but makes it easier to move furniture around when you’re cleaning, rearranging or moving.