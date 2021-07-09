PREP FOOTBALL: Local teams compete at 7-on-7 camp

With football season right around the corner, five local programs — each one eager to compete and hungry to improve — participated in a 7-on-7 camp at Good Hope on Friday.

Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Vinemont and West Point were among the teams in The Times’ coverage area in attendance. Danville, J.B. Pennington and Southeastern also made the trip to Cullman County.

Each varsity squad competed in four, 20-minute periods — with a heavy emphasis on passing and defensive coverages — while each junior varsity squad took part in two sessions.

Different coaches no doubt had different takeaways following the three-hour event.

However, each coach was more than happy to be out on the field with their respective teams.

The season begins Aug. 19.

Coach Speak

“After last season, every coach and every player is excited to get out here and have the chance to compete and opportunity to get better. You’re getting to work on your quarterback-receivers relationship. Your secondary is getting different looks. You can work on your adjustments. This is what these events are about. This is where you work on your communication and gelling as a team.” — West Point’s Don Farley

“We’re just trying to get better. You just want to get your kids reps. The competitive thing is good, but we’re also trying to teach a lot. You see a lot of the coaches coaching on the field, in the huddle, helping guys out for the fall. It’s been good.” — Good Hope’s Alan Scott

“We’ve got to get some experience at quarterback and in the secondary. The two guys we’re working out at quarterback — they haven’t seen the field yet. We’ve got four guys on the back end of our defense that haven’t played in a varsity game. We’re not out here to win. We’re out here to get better, make our reads. This is good for us.” — Cold Springs’ Justin Cornelius

“I like it just because we get out here with other teams, other players, other coaches and really compete a little bit, especially defensively. The offense we run is obviously not this, but it’s good for us to work in some two-minute situations and coverages. The camaraderie is the cool part. It’s what we enjoy.” — Vinemont’s Stephen Robinson

“The main goal is that we came out here and competed and improved. That was the main goal — improve in what we’re doing and show great enthusiasm. For the most part, I feel like we’ve done that. We’ve made a ton of mistakes, but it was a good chance to see other people and see all the stuff we’ve got to work on. It’s been good for us to have some live competition. Today’s been a success, because we showed enthusiasm and worked together as a team. We know what we’ve got to work on, and we’re going to get better from here on out.” — Hanceville’s Ryan Brewer