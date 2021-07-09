Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman County, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Local teams compete at 7-on-7 camp

By Jake Winfrey
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyKWX_0asOYAkj00

With football season right around the corner, five local programs — each one eager to compete and hungry to improve — participated in a 7-on-7 camp at Good Hope on Friday.

Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Vinemont and West Point were among the teams in The Times’ coverage area in attendance. Danville, J.B. Pennington and Southeastern also made the trip to Cullman County.

Each varsity squad competed in four, 20-minute periods — with a heavy emphasis on passing and defensive coverages — while each junior varsity squad took part in two sessions.

Different coaches no doubt had different takeaways following the three-hour event.

However, each coach was more than happy to be out on the field with their respective teams.

The season begins Aug. 19.

Coach Speak

“After last season, every coach and every player is excited to get out here and have the chance to compete and opportunity to get better. You’re getting to work on your quarterback-receivers relationship. Your secondary is getting different looks. You can work on your adjustments. This is what these events are about. This is where you work on your communication and gelling as a team.” — West Point’s Don Farley

“We’re just trying to get better. You just want to get your kids reps. The competitive thing is good, but we’re also trying to teach a lot. You see a lot of the coaches coaching on the field, in the huddle, helping guys out for the fall. It’s been good.” — Good Hope’s Alan Scott

“We’ve got to get some experience at quarterback and in the secondary. The two guys we’re working out at quarterback — they haven’t seen the field yet. We’ve got four guys on the back end of our defense that haven’t played in a varsity game. We’re not out here to win. We’re out here to get better, make our reads. This is good for us.” — Cold Springs’ Justin Cornelius

“I like it just because we get out here with other teams, other players, other coaches and really compete a little bit, especially defensively. The offense we run is obviously not this, but it’s good for us to work in some two-minute situations and coverages. The camaraderie is the cool part. It’s what we enjoy.” — Vinemont’s Stephen Robinson

“The main goal is that we came out here and competed and improved. That was the main goal — improve in what we’re doing and show great enthusiasm. For the most part, I feel like we’ve done that. We’ve made a ton of mistakes, but it was a good chance to see other people and see all the stuff we’ve got to work on. It’s been good for us to have some live competition. Today’s been a success, because we showed enthusiasm and worked together as a team. We know what we’ve got to work on, and we’re going to get better from here on out.” — Hanceville’s Ryan Brewer

Comments / 1

The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
61
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Point, AL
Sports
City
Vinemont, AL
City
Hanceville, AL
City
West Point, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Danville, AL
Sports
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Danville, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Southeastern#Cold Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Posted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 1

Community Policy