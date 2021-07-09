Cancel
Lady Lake, FL

Monika H. Ham

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 8 days ago

Monika H. Ham (Berendt), 80, of Lady Lake, FL went to heaven on July 06, 2021. She was born in Germany on March 20, 1941. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold G. Ham and daughters Yvonne S Newgen (Stanley), Michele Y. Shellhamer (Craig); grandkids Nicole Moore (Zac), Alex Holmes (Kimberly), Mark Sermon, and great grandchildren Raylan, Adalynn, Graysan Moore, and Damian Holmes. Monika will also be loved and remembered by family in North Carolina, Sandra Dale, Jimmy Ham, Debbie Kennedy, their spouses, and extended family.

