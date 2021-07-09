Newton Babe Ruth League weekly summary: June 23-July 5

The Avalon Bay Angels tied Village Bank, 4-4, after the Bank’s winning run was cut down at the plate. In the first inning the Bank jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. However, pitching took over and bats were silent until the fifth when the Angels tied it up at two apiece. The Angels carried the momentum into the sixth, scoring two runs behind hits from Alex Newman-Stier, Luke Leger, and Myles Oo. The Bank rallied and was able to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. Their rally fell short, however, as the winning run was cut down at the plate, and the game ended in a 4-4 tie.