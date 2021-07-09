Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Giants' Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay go head-to-head with Formula E racecar

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the two were paired together earlier this year, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have worked tirelessly together on building their chemistry and becoming the next great QB-WR duo for Big Blue. Throughout the offseason, the two have done extensive work learning just what they are capable of together -- including how they stack up against one of the newest and most innovative machines in racing.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#Big Blue#Game Recognize Machine#Formula E#The Puebla Eprix#Cbs Sports Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
Country
New Zealand
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 7/2: Phil Simms on Daniel Jones, Kyle Rudolph’s health, more

Let’s see where Maurice Jones-Drew puts Saquon Barkley. Sign edge rusher Trent Murphy? Nah, I’ll pass. no, signing Zach Fulton is not on the list. Rudolph thankful for Giants’ diagnosis, handling of his injury. “As far as football goes, I was extremely fortunate that the Giants organization and everyone involved...
NFLchatsports.com

With Kenny Golladay in the mix, how will the Giants spread the ball around?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants have a glut of receiving options. Not that quarterback Daniel Jones or offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is going to complain. After signing one of the top wide receivers on the market in Kenny Golladay and drafting Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, it's a refreshing change after watching this offense last season when, at times, it seemed Jones had nobody to throw to. Among the wide receivers, Sterling Shepard was injured, Darius Slayton was limited by an apparent foot injury and Golden Tate was slowing down.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 7/5: Worst first-round pick, wide receivers, Daniel Jones, more

Don’t look now, but training camp is barely more than three weeks away. That’s good news for you, as we will be in a spring to finish our player-by-player 90-man roster profiles, our position-by-position look at the NFC East, get you more Summer School content and perhaps even give you a 90 down to 1 ranking of the Giants roster.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Kenny Golladay at risk of being held in contempt of court

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay ignored a subpoena last December, failing to appear at a virtual deposition, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Thus, Golladay is at risk of being held in contempt of court later this month. Golladay is a non-party with no potential liability in a civil...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Daniel Jones and Eli Manning still close in 2021

New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning and Daniel Jones didn’t get to spend that long on a team together. While the plan was for Manning to start during Jones’ rookie season, that was quickly thrown off as the Giants got off to a bad start and Jones took over. The Giants didn’t look back. Manning retired, and Jones continued as the starter. However, that doesn’t mean all contact between them was lost when Manning walked away from football.
NFLchatsports.com

Who is NY Giants’ Daniel Jones’ backup quarterback? | Depth chart

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass in second quarter pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports. The NY Giants made a move this offseason, in hopes of bolstering the depth at quarterback behind Daniel Jones. Colt McCoy, after...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Phil Simms details what Daniel Jones’s success relies on

Success for the New York Giants during the 2021 regular season relies on a variety of important factors. Ranging from the performance of the offensive line to putting consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, there might not be a more important factor than Daniel Jones’s development. Heading into his third season in the NFL, the 6’5″, 221 pound QB was gifted with serious weapons this off-season. The Giants made it a priority to build around their quarterback, producing Kenny Golladay in free agency and drafted Kadarius Toney.
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

Giants select Daniel Jones replacement in 2022 mock from Yardbarker

We haven’t even gotten to training camp here in 2021 yet the 2022 NFL mock drafts — those ‘way-too-early’ prediction posts are littering the football landscape across the net. Fans of the New York Giants won’t like this latest one from Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman, which has Big Blue not only...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants news: Phil Simms says Daniel Jones can have a good year

While many NY Giants fans are wondering if Daniel Jones can succeed in Year 3, Phil Simms is thinking the added weaponry will sure help in 2021. There’s no debating the fact NY Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is under a lot of pressure heading into 2021. The No. 6 overall...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay, Washington

Eagles OT Lane Johnson said he thinks the team has a chance to surprise people this year. “Yeah, or well I think with what we have, you know, it’s easy to find motivation,” Johnson said, via NFL.com. “4-11-1 or 4-12, whatever we were last year is not acceptable. So, you know, we’re gonna come out swinging. Expectations are low. You know, we’re not expected to do much, so I feel like it’s a lot easier to play when you have that card in your hand, so that’s where we’re at and, really, I think that’s for a lot of teams in the NFC East. So, here we come.”
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 7/9: Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, more headlines

Saquon Barkley stays coy about his timeline for Giants return - NY Post. Barkley’s health is one of the major storylines going into 2021, so any quotes about will make headlines this offseason. New York Giants. Dexter Lawrence. DT · Year 3. The G-Men quietly allowed the ninth-fewest points league-wide,...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants offensive line will make or break Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants against Randy Gregory #94 and Donovan Wilson #37 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) While the NY Giants gave Daniel Jones all kinds of weaponry at skill positions, it’ll ultimately be the offensive line that’ll determine his success in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley raves about Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have made it a priority to inject the roster with high-quality people, let alone players. When they drafted Saquon Barkley second overall in 2018, they saw generational talent that coupled with a fantastic human being. Upgrading the roster also meant elevating the locker room and the leadership that quietly makes an impact behind the scenes.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants: Michael Strahan believes Daniel Jones is “the guy”

NY Giants, Daniel Jones (Giants Minicamp) It’s no secret that the quarterback is the most important position on a football team. The NY Giants know this very well as their last few Super Bowl championships came when they had elite talent at quarterback. Whether it was Jeff Hostetler, Phil Simms, or Eli Manning, major success in winning it all tends to go hand-in-hand with who is under center.
NFLUSA Today

Greg Cosell: Giants' Daniel Jones can still be a good player

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked 38 times as a rookie in 2019 and then 45 times as a sophomore in 2020. And like Eli Manning before him, the constant level of pressure led to the “yips.”. During a recent appearance on the “Inside the Birds” podcast, NFL...
NFLNew York Post

Daniel Jones theory Giants are banking on isn’t what it seems

Is “three” the new “two” when it comes to quarterback development?. From the time Dan Marino was named 1984 NFL MVP in his second season until recently, quarterbacks were expected to make their biggest improvements in Year 2. But the delayed Year 3 breakthroughs of Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield have NFL insiders rethinking the timeline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy