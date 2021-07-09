WATCH: Giants' Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay go head-to-head with Formula E racecar

Eagles OT Lane Johnson said he thinks the team has a chance to surprise people this year. “Yeah, or well I think with what we have, you know, it’s easy to find motivation,” Johnson said, via NFL.com. “4-11-1 or 4-12, whatever we were last year is not acceptable. So, you know, we’re gonna come out swinging. Expectations are low. You know, we’re not expected to do much, so I feel like it’s a lot easier to play when you have that card in your hand, so that’s where we’re at and, really, I think that’s for a lot of teams in the NFC East. So, here we come.”