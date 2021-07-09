Cancel
Technology

Phone Notifications May Lower IQs by 10 Points

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn average, we consume 34 gigabytes of information in a 24hr period. That’s 350% more than we were exposed to three decades ago. Health scientists are looking at how this affects our brains. Being chronically stimulated decreases our IQ. For example, trying to concentrate on a task, then noticing a notification of an incoming work email reduces our effective IQ by 10 points. They recommend practice holding our focus longer on one thing before moving onto another and aim for more stillness and silence which are calming.

