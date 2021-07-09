Tait Lakin: All Mountain Baseball Co-POY

LEXINGTON — Pikeville High School junior tennis players Owen Sizemore and Teddy Sizemore had never played in the Kentucky High School Association State Tournament. The Sizemore twin brothers won a bid to compete at the state tournament in their first appearance at KHSAA Regional tournament held in Lawerence County in May. The un-seeded doubles team won their first round by defeating Letcher Central doubles team Wyatt Isom (11) and Justin Polly (11). (6-4), (6-4) Tuesday, June 1 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Lexington and moved to the second round where they fell to Madison Southern doubles team, also brothers, Cam and Chase Hechemy. (6-1), (6-0). Owen Sizemore and Teddy Sizemore are the second doubles team in the school’s tennis history to advance to the second round at state. The first doubles team was Kenton Hall (Sr.) and Denton Heffington (Jr.) in 2016. Owen Sizemore and Teddy Sizemore thank God for the ability to be able to play the game they have grown to love. They also want to thank coach Jordan Johnson for mentoring them on and off the court and their wonderful teammates for their encouragement and support. They are looking forward to their final season at Pikeville High School. The Pikeville High School tennis program was also represented by sophomore girls’ singles player Chloe Olegario. Though Olegario fell to Central Hardin girls’ singles player, Annie Yates, (6-1), (6-1), she has acknowledged the great experience that she has gained from playing in the state tournament and how it will shape her game into the summer months. The Pikeville and area programs would like to invite students of all ages to contact John Gallo (Mr. G) at 606-616-9640 for camps and lessons. Clinics will be conducted at the Bob Amos Park tennis courts Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting).