Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

Tait Lakin: All Mountain Baseball Co-POY

By Randy White Regional Sports Editor
Posted by 
Appalachian News-Express
Appalachian News-Express
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

news-expressky.com

Comments / 0

Appalachian News-Express

Appalachian News-Express

Pikeville, KY
663
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Conscience of Eastern Kentucky located in Pikeville.

 http://news-expressky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pikeville, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball Player#The All Mountain Team#Regional Sports#Hazard#Panthers#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Phelps, KYPosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Phelps ends Dead Period with ‘Midnight Madness’

It is safe to say that Phelps football head coach Andrew West is excited about football season returning. The 2020 season was ravaged by COVID-19, but it looks as if the 2021 campaign will be free of pandemic restrictions. The Dead Period for the KHSAA ended at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning, meaning that football teams across the state can begin summer practice. West didn’t hide his desire to get back to business.
SportsPosted by
Appalachian News-Express

All Mountain Co-COY: Meehan and Hall

The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
SportsPosted by
Appalachian News-Express

All Mountain Softball Third Team

The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Seeing double

LEXINGTON — Pikeville High School junior tennis players Owen Sizemore and Teddy Sizemore had never played in the Kentucky High School Association State Tournament. The Sizemore twin brothers won a bid to compete at the state tournament in their first appearance at KHSAA Regional tournament held in Lawerence County in May. The un-seeded doubles team won their first round by defeating Letcher Central doubles team Wyatt Isom (11) and Justin Polly (11). (6-4), (6-4) Tuesday, June 1 at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Lexington and moved to the second round where they fell to Madison Southern doubles team, also brothers, Cam and Chase Hechemy. (6-1), (6-0). Owen Sizemore and Teddy Sizemore are the second doubles team in the school’s tennis history to advance to the second round at state. The first doubles team was Kenton Hall (Sr.) and Denton Heffington (Jr.) in 2016. Owen Sizemore and Teddy Sizemore thank God for the ability to be able to play the game they have grown to love. They also want to thank coach Jordan Johnson for mentoring them on and off the court and their wonderful teammates for their encouragement and support. They are looking forward to their final season at Pikeville High School. The Pikeville High School tennis program was also represented by sophomore girls’ singles player Chloe Olegario. Though Olegario fell to Central Hardin girls’ singles player, Annie Yates, (6-1), (6-1), she has acknowledged the great experience that she has gained from playing in the state tournament and how it will shape her game into the summer months. The Pikeville and area programs would like to invite students of all ages to contact John Gallo (Mr. G) at 606-616-9640 for camps and lessons. Clinics will be conducted at the Bob Amos Park tennis courts Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (weather permitting).

Comments / 0

Community Policy