17 Detained in Connection to Haitian President Assassination, Manhunt Underway

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn update on the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Authorities have said the armed group who killed Moise were ‘professional killers’ and consisted of more than two dozen people including two American citizens and retired members of the Colombian military. Police have detained 17 suspects in connection to the fatal shooting and a country-wide manhunt is underway for at least 8 more additional suspects. Haitian officials have given conflicting accounts and numbers for those killed following the assassination attacks. Figures from Haitian police and the office of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph say three suspects were killed in a shootout with authorities. Details emerged relating to the arrest of 11 armed men in the grounds of the Taiwan embassy in the capital Port-au-Prince yesterday. Taiwan’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the embassy called police after security guards reported a group of armed suspects entering it’s grounds. She said 11 suspects were arrested at 4 p.m. inside the embassy without resistance and only a few doors and windows were damaged. It is not yet clear if those 11 suspects are among the 17 that were detained by police. 2 of those suspects are were identified as James Solages and Joseph Vincent both naturalized citizens of the U.S. from Haiti, the remaining 15 were Colombian nationals and at least 6 of which were retired members of the Colombian Army.

www.wfxb.com

