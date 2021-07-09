Cancel
Round Rock, TX

Frontier Bank expanding to Round Rock

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
Frontier Bank of Texas is expanding to 7509 O’Connor Drive, Round Rock. The Elgin-headquartered community bank is set to renovate an existing property to include a customer lobby, drive-up banking, night deposit and ATM services. This will be the bank’s seventh location in addition to others in Elgin, Bastrop, Manor, Leander and Austin, which have opened since it was chartered in 2007. 512-281-1500. www.frontierbankoftexas.bank.

Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
