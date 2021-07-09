Frontier Bank expanding to Round Rock
Frontier Bank of Texas is expanding to 7509 O’Connor Drive, Round Rock. The Elgin-headquartered community bank is set to renovate an existing property to include a customer lobby, drive-up banking, night deposit and ATM services. This will be the bank’s seventh location in addition to others in Elgin, Bastrop, Manor, Leander and Austin, which have opened since it was chartered in 2007. 512-281-1500. www.frontierbankoftexas.bank.communityimpact.com
