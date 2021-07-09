Frontier Bank expanding to Round Rock

Apache Shores is a community nestled along Lake Austin within Lake Travis ISD. Located within western Travis County's 78734 ZIP code, residents have the opportunity to enjoy Lake Austin through the lake park that is exclusive to residents and offers a boat launch, picnic tables, day docks, grills and ample shade to enjoy the day. Residents can also spend the day hiking along Indian Creek or Lake Apache, where they will find waterfalls and gorgeous trails. In addition, there is a community center with a pool and tennis and basketball courts. Apache Shores offers a unique multiterrain 18-hole disc golf course with an annual tournament coordinated by various residents.